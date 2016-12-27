Zacks: City Holding Co. (CHCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

City Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CHCO) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned City Holding an industry rank of 47 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City Holding from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

In related news, EVP Craig G. Stilwell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 4,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $289,802.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,619,928.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHCO. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of City Holding by 19.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 5,601 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of City Holding during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,117,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of City Holding by 5.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 31,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. KCG Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of City Holding during the third quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of City Holding during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. 60.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) traded up 0.94% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.98. 14,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.82. City Holding has a one year low of $40.74 and a one year high of $68.89.

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. City Holding had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that City Holding will post $3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. City Holding’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.04%.

City Holding Company is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its principal activities through its subsidiary, City National Bank of West Virginia (City National). City National provides banking, trust and investment management and other financial solutions through its network of approximately 85 banking offices located in the states of West Virginia, Virginia, eastern Kentucky and southeastern Ohio.

