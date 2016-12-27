Yuma Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:YUMA) major shareholder Willem Mesdag bought 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.73 per share, with a total value of $104,440.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Willem Mesdag also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 21st, Willem Mesdag bought 18,200 shares of Yuma Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.57 per share, with a total value of $64,974.00.

On Friday, December 16th, Willem Mesdag bought 31,800 shares of Yuma Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $109,710.00.

Yuma Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:YUMA) remained flat at $3.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 24,821 shares. Yuma Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $7.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average of $4.59. The firm’s market cap is $570.68 million.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Yuma Energy, Inc. (YUMA) Major Shareholder Buys $104,440.00 in Stock” was published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/27/yuma-energy-inc-yuma-major-shareholder-buys-104440-00-in-stock/1134115.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Yuma Energy Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yuma Energy Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.