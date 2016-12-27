Yuma Energy, Inc. (YUMA) Major Shareholder Buys $104,440.00 in Stock

Yuma Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:YUMA) major shareholder Willem Mesdag bought 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.73 per share, with a total value of $104,440.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Willem Mesdag also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 21st, Willem Mesdag bought 18,200 shares of Yuma Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.57 per share, with a total value of $64,974.00.
- On Friday, December 16th, Willem Mesdag bought 31,800 shares of Yuma Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $109,710.00.
Yuma Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:YUMA) remained flat at $3.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 24,821 shares. Yuma Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $7.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day moving average of $4.59. The firm’s market cap is $570.68 million.
