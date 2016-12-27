Yelp Inc. (YELP) Raised to Strong-Buy at Vetr Inc.

Vetr upgraded shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning. They currently have $43.44 price target on the local business review company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on YELP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yelp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Yelp from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Yelp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Yelp currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.62.

Shares of Yelp (NYSE:YELP) opened at 38.00 on Thursday. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.98 billion. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.88. Yelp has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $43.36.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The local business review company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $186.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183 million. Yelp had a negative net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.58%. Yelp’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Yelp will post ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Yelp Inc. (YELP) Raised to Strong-Buy at Vetr Inc.” was published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/27/yelp-inc-yelp-raised-to-strong-buy-at-vetr-inc-2/1133708.html.

In related news, SVP Laurence Wilson sold 22,500 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.22, for a total transaction of $949,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 183,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,766,411.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey L. Donaker sold 4,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $131,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Managed Accounts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yelp during the third quarter worth $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Yelp by 11.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,575 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Yelp during the second quarter worth $112,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Yelp by 3,181.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,970 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TLP Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yelp during the third quarter worth $187,000. 73.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc (Yelp) connects people with local businesses by bringing word of mouth online and providing a platform for businesses and consumers to engage and transact. The Company provides local business review sites. Yelp provides a platform for consumers to share their everyday local business experiences, through reviews, tips, photos and videos, and engages directly with businesses, through reviews, phone calls and its Message the Business feature.

To view Vetr’s full report, visit Vetr’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.