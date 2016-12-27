Wunderlich Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Natural Gas Services Group Inc. (NGS)

Wunderlich restated their buy rating on shares of Natural Gas Services Group Inc. (NYSE:NGS) in a report published on Wednesday. Wunderlich currently has a $39.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $34.00.

NGS has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Natural Gas Services Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Seaport Global Securities raised Natural Gas Services Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) opened at 32.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $415.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.39. Natural Gas Services Group has a 52 week low of $15.96 and a 52 week high of $34.50.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.39 million. Natural Gas Services Group had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Natural Gas Services Group will post $0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO G Larry Lawrence sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total transaction of $215,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,534.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James R. Hazlett sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $95,557.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,716.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 54.9% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 13.1% in the third quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 33,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Natural Gas Services Group during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 21.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Natural Gas Services Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 545,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc is a provider of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to the natural gas industry. The Company focuses primarily on the non-conventional natural gas and oil production business in the United States, such as coal bed methane, gas shale, tight gas and oil shales.

