Wolverine World Wide Inc. (WWW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on February 1st

Wolverine World Wide Inc. (NYSE:WWW) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) opened at 21.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.30 and its 200-day moving average is $22.59. Wolverine World Wide has a one year low of $14.74 and a one year high of $25.54.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm earned $603.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post $1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William K. Gerber sold 2,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $47,304.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,162 shares in the company, valued at $266,104.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 3.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 33,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 2.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 69,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 3.3% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 52,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 1.8% in the second quarter. Teachers Advisors Inc. now owns 155,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WWW. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wolverine World Wide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.20.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of a range of casual footwear and apparel, outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel, children’s footwear, industrial work boots and apparel, and uniform shoes and boots. The Company’s products are marketed around the world in approximately 200 countries and territories through Company-owned wholesale and consumer-direct operations, and third-party licensees and distributors.

