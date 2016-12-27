Windstream Holdings Inc (NYSE:WIN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th.

Windstream Holdings (NYSE:WIN) opened at 7.87 on Tuesday. Windstream Holdings has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $10.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.56. The company’s market cap is $756.42 million.

Windstream Holdings (NYSE:WIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Windstream Holdings will post ($3.66) earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Windstream Holdings Inc (WIN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 on January 17th” was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/27/windstream-holdings-inc-win-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-15-on-january-17th/1133559.html.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Windstream Holdings by 32.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. bought a new position in Windstream Holdings during the third quarter worth about $845,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Windstream Holdings by 111.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 426,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after buying an additional 224,427 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Windstream Holdings during the third quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Windstream Holdings during the third quarter worth about $123,000.

A number of analysts have commented on WIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Windstream Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen and Company started coverage on shares of Windstream Holdings in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co. reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Windstream Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Windstream Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Windstream Holdings presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.56.

Receive News & Ratings for Windstream Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windstream Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.