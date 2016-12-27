William A. Paulette Sells 1,675 Shares of Hampton Roads Bankshares Inc. (XBKS) Stock

Hampton Roads Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:XBKS) Director William A. Paulette sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $48,893.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hampton Roads Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:XBKS) opened at 29.62 on Tuesday. Hampton Roads Bankshares Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.50 and a 52-week high of $30.13. The company has a market cap of $683.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.35 and its 200 day moving average is $3.88.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/27/william-a-paulette-sells-1675-shares-of-hampton-roads-bankshares-inc-xbks-stock/1133749.html.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.30 target price on shares of Hampton Roads Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Hampton Roads Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

Hampton Roads Bankshares Company Profile

Xenith Bankshares, Inc, formerly Hampton Roads Bankshares, Inc, is the bank holding company for Xenith Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a commercial bank targeting the banking needs of middle market and small businesses, local real estate developers and investors, private banking clients, and select retail banking clients.

Receive News & Ratings for Hampton Roads Bankshares Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hampton Roads Bankshares Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.