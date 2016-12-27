Westpac Banking Corp Has $11,850,000 Stake in Tesoro Corp. (TSO)

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of Tesoro Corp. (NYSE:TSO) by 48.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 148,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,376 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Tesoro Corp. were worth $11,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Tesoro Corp. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its position in shares of Tesoro Corp. by 106.3% in the third quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesoro Corp. during the second quarter worth about $118,000. BKS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesoro Corp. during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tesoro Corp. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesoro Corp. (NYSE:TSO) traded down 0.57% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.43. The company had a trading volume of 652,611 shares. Tesoro Corp. has a 12 month low of $67.80 and a 12 month high of $109.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.69 and its 200-day moving average is $80.05.

Tesoro Corp. (NYSE:TSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.43. The company earned $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Tesoro Corp. had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 2.93%. Tesoro Corp.’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesoro Corp. will post $5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. Tesoro Corp.’s payout ratio is 37.23%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TSO shares. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Tesoro Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup Inc. boosted their price target on Tesoro Corp. from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Group set a $98.00 price target on Tesoro Corp. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Bank of America Corp. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Tesoro Corp. in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tesoro Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.53.

About Tesoro Corp.

Tesoro Corporation (Tesoro) is an independent petroleum refining and marketing company. The Company operates through three business segments: Refining operating segment (Refining), which owns and operates refineries, and refines crude oil and other feedstocks into transportation fuels; TLLP, a publicly traded limited partnership, which includes certain crude oil and natural gas gathering assets, natural gas processing and crude oil and refined products terminaling, and transportation and storage assets, and marketing segment (Marketing), which sells transportation fuels.

