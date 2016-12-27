Wesco International Inc. (WCC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Wesco International Inc. (NYSE:WCC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Wesco is one of the major distributors of electrical products in the U.S. Year to date, the stock has outperformed the Zacks characterized Electronics Parts Distribution industry. The company continues to implement its One WESCO strategy to boost sales, enhance profitability, generate strong cash flow and enhance shareholder’s value. The company’s comprehensive portfolio of products and services is expected to meet OEM, MRO and capital project management requirements of customers. However, weakness in commodity-driven end markets and foreign exchange risk will remain headwinds. Supplier concentration, a significant debt load and limited liquidity are remain concerns for the long term.”

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised Wesco International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Buckingham Research raised Wesco International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group AG raised Wesco International to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Wesco International in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Wesco International in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Wesco International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.24.

Wesco International (NYSE:WCC) traded up 0.44% on Tuesday, hitting $68.85. The company had a trading volume of 81,409 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 1.77. Wesco International has a one year low of $34.00 and a one year high of $73.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.63.

Wesco International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The business earned $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Wesco International had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Wesco International will post $3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/27/wesco-international-inc-wcc-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-hold/1134036.html.

In other news, SVP Diane Lazzaris sold 5,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $325,060.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,990.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Wesco International by 2.9% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,230,000 after buying an additional 7,462 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Wesco International by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Pax World Management LLC acquired a new position in Wesco International during the third quarter valued at about $7,530,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Wesco International during the third quarter valued at about $1,697,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Wesco International by 0.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 342,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,084,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter.

Wesco International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a distributor of products and provider of supply chain management and logistics services used in industrial, construction, utility and commercial, institutional and government (CIG) markets. The Company is a provider of electrical, industrial and communications maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers (OEM) products, construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wesco International (WCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wesco International Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesco International Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.