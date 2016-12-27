Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Anglo American plc (AAL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Anglo American plc (LON: AAL) recently:

12/20/2016 – Anglo American plc had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Group. They now have a GBX 1,150 ($14.13) price target on the stock.

12/15/2016 – Anglo American plc had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 575 ($7.06) price target on the stock.

12/14/2016 – Anglo American plc had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 1,370 ($16.83) price target on the stock.

12/14/2016 – Anglo American plc had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 975 ($11.98) price target on the stock.

12/14/2016 – Anglo American plc had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 1,350 ($16.58) price target on the stock.

12/7/2016 – Anglo American plc had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 1,300 ($15.97) to GBX 1,400 ($17.20). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/7/2016 – Anglo American plc had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 1,200 ($14.74) to GBX 1,110 ($13.64). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/1/2016 – Anglo American plc had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,300 ($15.97) price target on the stock.

12/1/2016 – Anglo American plc was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 1,250 ($15.36) price target on the stock.

12/1/2016 – Anglo American plc had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 1,280 ($15.72) price target on the stock.

11/25/2016 – Anglo American plc had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,300 ($15.97) price target on the stock.

11/25/2016 – Anglo American plc had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 575 ($7.06) price target on the stock.

11/25/2016 – Anglo American plc had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HSBC. They now have a GBX 1,100 ($13.51) price target on the stock.

11/23/2016 – Anglo American plc had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

11/22/2016 – Anglo American plc had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a GBX 1,200 ($14.74) price target on the stock.

11/22/2016 – Anglo American plc had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 1,280 ($15.72) price target on the stock.

11/22/2016 – Anglo American plc had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 975 ($11.98) price target on the stock.

11/17/2016 – Anglo American plc had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a GBX 1,300 ($15.97) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 970 ($11.92).

11/16/2016 – Anglo American plc had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 965 ($11.86) to GBX 1,200 ($14.74). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/16/2016 – Anglo American plc had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 1,280 ($15.72) price target on the stock.

11/16/2016 – Anglo American plc had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 1,400 ($17.20) price target on the stock.

11/14/2016 – Anglo American plc had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie. They now have a GBX 1,175 ($14.43) price target on the stock.

11/10/2016 – Anglo American plc was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Group to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 1,150 ($14.13) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 850 ($10.44).

11/10/2016 – Anglo American plc had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC from GBX 1,150 ($14.13) to GBX 1,100 ($13.51). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/10/2016 – Anglo American plc had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/7/2016 – Anglo American plc had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,230 ($15.11) to GBX 1,280 ($15.72). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/2/2016 – Anglo American plc had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 1,080 ($13.27) to GBX 1,330 ($16.34). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2016 – Anglo American plc had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 975 ($11.98) price target on the stock.

10/31/2016 – Anglo American plc had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Group. They now have a GBX 850 ($10.44) price target on the stock.

Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) traded down 0.04% on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1125.50. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 14.52 billion. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,170.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 933.86. Anglo American plc has a 52-week low of GBX 215.55 and a 52-week high of GBX 1,283.59.

In related news, insider Philip R. Hampton acquired 807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,138 ($13.98) per share, for a total transaction of £9,183.66 ($11,282.14). Also, insider Mphu Ramatlapeng acquired 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 937 ($11.51) per share, with a total value of £2,717.30 ($3,338.21).

Anglo American plc focuses its business on its portfolio of diamonds, platinum group metals and copper. The Company’s segments include Platinum; De Beers; Copper; Nickel; Niobium and Phosphates; Iron ore and Manganese; Coal; Corporate, and others. It produces platinum group metals (PGMs), which provides approximately 40% of mined platinum and its operations are located in the Bushveld Complex in South Africa.

