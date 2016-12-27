Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Zions Bancorp (ZION)

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ: ZION) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/21/2016 – Zions Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/20/2016 – Zions Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at FBR & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $42.00.

12/17/2016 – Zions Bancorp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at RBC Capital Markets.

12/16/2016 – Zions Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zions shares have significantly outperformed the Zacks categorized Banks-West industry over the last three months. The company has been witnessing a consistent growth in loans and deposits, indicating the potential for improvement in revenues in the quarters ahead. Also, it remains on track to exceed its cost savings target of $120 million in 2017. Further, the approval of its 2016 capital plan reflects strong balance sheet position. However, margin pressure is expected to continue unless there is significant improvement in rate environment. Further, regulatory restrictions continue to be a concern.”

12/15/2016 – Zions Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $36.00.

12/13/2016 – Zions Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Zions shares have significantly outperformed the Zacks categorized Banks-West industry over the last three months. The company has been witnessing a consistent growth in loans and deposits, indicating the potential for improvement in revenues in the quarters ahead. Also, it remains on track to exceed its cost savings target of $120 million in 2017. Further, the approval of its 2016 capital plan reflects strong balance sheet position. However, margin pressure is expected to continue unless there is significant improvement in rate environment. Also, despite a rebound in the housing sector, the company’s high level of exposure to risky commercial real estate (CRE) assets will likely hurt its profitability in the near term. Further, regulatory restrictions continue to be a major concern.”

12/9/2016 – Zions Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/5/2016 – Zions Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Zions shares have significantly outperformed the Zacks categorized Banks-West industry over the last three months. The company has been witnessing a consistent growth in loans and deposits, indicates the potential for improvement in revenues in the quarters ahead. Also, it remains on track to exceed its cost savings target of $120 million in 2017. Further, the approval of its 2016 capital plan reflects strong balance sheet position. However, margin pressure is expected to continue unless there is significant improvement in rate environment. Also, despite a rebound in the housing sector, the company’s high level of exposure to risky commercial real estate (CRE) assets will likely hurt its profitability in the near term. Further, regulatory restrictions continue to be a major concern.”

12/2/2016 – Zions Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at FBR & Co from $37.00 to $42.00. They now have a “mkt perform” rating on the stock.

12/1/2016 – Zions Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $36.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/1/2016 – Zions Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zions shares have significantly outperformed the Zacks categorized Banks-West industry over the last three months. The company has been witnessing a consistent growth in loans and deposits, indicates the potential for improvement in revenues in the quarters ahead. Also, it remains on track to exceed its cost savings target of $120 million in 2017. Further, the approval of its 2016 capital plan reflects strong balance sheet position. However, margin pressure is expected to continue unless there is significant improvement in rate environment. Also, concentration risk and regulatory restrictions continue to be matters of concern.”

11/30/2016 – Zions Bancorp had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Group. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $35.00.

11/28/2016 – Zions Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $41.00.

11/28/2016 – Zions Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Zions shares have outperformed the Zacks categorized Banks-West industry over the last three months. The company’s has been witnessing a consistent growth in loans and deposits, indicates the potential for improvement in revenues in the quarters ahead. Also, it remains on track to exceed its cost savings target of $120 million in 2017. However, margin pressure is expected to continue unless there is significant improvement in rate environment. Also, concentration risk and regulatory restrictions continue to be matters of concern.”

11/25/2016 – Zions Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zion shares have outperformed the Zacks categorized Banks-West industry over the last three months. Its third-quarter 2016 earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate on higher revenues. However, rise in expenses and provisions acted as headwinds. The company’s consistent growth in loans and deposits indicates the potential for further improvement in revenues in the quarters ahead. Also, it remains on track to exceed its cost savings target of $120 million in 2017. However, concentration risk, asset-sensitive balance sheet and regulatory restrictions continue to be matters of concern for the company.”

11/22/2016 – Zions Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Macquarie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

11/18/2016 – Zions Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Zions' third-quarter 2016 earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate on higher revenues. However, rise in expenses and provisions acted as headwinds. The company’s consistent growth in loans and deposits indicates the potential for further improvement in revenues in the quarters ahead. Also, it remains on track to exceed its cost savings target of $120 million in 2017. However, margin pressure is expected to continue unless there is significant improvement in rate environment. Also, concentration risk and regulatory restrictions continue to be matters of concern.”

11/16/2016 – Zions Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $34.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/16/2016 – Zions Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $37.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/16/2016 – Zions Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zions' third-quarter 2016 earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate on higher revenues, supported by an improving deposit balance. However, rise in expenses and provisions acted as headwinds. The company’s consistent growth in loans and deposits indicates the potential for further improvement in revenues in the quarters ahead. Moreover, balance sheet restructuring is likely to strengthen the company’s financials. Also, it remains on track to exceed its cost savings target of $120 million in 2017. This will support the bottom-line going forward. However, concentration risk, asset-sensitive balance sheet and regulatory restrictions continue to be matters of concern.”

11/10/2016 – Zions Bancorp had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at RBC Capital Markets. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $32.00.

11/10/2016 – Zions Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $32.00 to $40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2016 – Zions Bancorp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock.

11/3/2016 – Zions Bancorp had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) opened at 43.86 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.65 and a 52 week high of $44.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.68 and its 200 day moving average is $31.54.

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. Zions Bancorp had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 6.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zions Bancorp will post $1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zions Bancorp news, insider Alexander Hume sold 11,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.53, for a total transaction of $445,830.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,643.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Thomas E. Laursen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $322,600.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at $959,315.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation is a financial holding company. The Company operates through seven segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado and The Commerce Bank of Washington. It focuses on providing community banking services and its core business lines are small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending; trust and wealth management; limited capital markets activities, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting, and investment activities.

