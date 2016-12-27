WEC Energy Group Inc. (WEC) Shares Bought by Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its position in WEC Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cantab Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Washington Trust Bank raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 73.6% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 240.3% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:WEC) traded down 0.27% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.57. The stock had a trading volume of 730,498 shares. WEC Energy Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.44 and a 52 week high of $66.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.36.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 12.58%. The business earned $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc. will post $2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 68.04%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WEC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Guggenheim began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.78.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, formerly Wisconsin Energy Corporation, is a holding company, which has electric and natural gas utility operations. The Company’s segments are Wisconsin, Illinois, other states, electric transmission, We Power, and corporate and other. The Company’s Wisconsin segment includes the electric and natural gas utility, and non-utility operations of Wisconsin Electric Power Company (Wisconsin Electric), Wisconsin Gas LLC (Wisconsin Gas) and Wisconsin Public Service Corporation (WPS), including Wisconsin Electric’s electric and WPS’s electric and natural gas operations in the state of Michigan.

