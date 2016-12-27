Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (WASH) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th.

Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) opened at 56.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $969.90 million, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.92 and a 200 day moving average of $43.41. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.59 and a 1-year high of $57.90.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 11.68%. Equities research analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp will post $2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, EVP Kristen L. Disanto sold 3,000 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,752 shares in the company, valued at $620,505.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dennis L. Algiere sold 2,200 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.07, for a total transaction of $101,354.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,089.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WASH. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $155,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 260.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 8.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD boosted its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 7,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCG Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $418,000. Institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc (Bancorp) is a bank holding and financial holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. Its Commercial Banking segment includes commercial, residential and consumer lending activities; equity in losses of unconsolidated investments in real estate limited partnerships, mortgage banking, secondary market and loan servicing activities; deposit generation; merchant credit card services; cash management activities, and direct banking activities, which include the operation of automated teller machines (ATMs), telephone and Internet banking services, and customer support and sales.

