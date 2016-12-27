Wal-Mart Stores Inc. (WMT) Upgraded to Buy by Vetr Inc.

Vetr upgraded shares of Wal-Mart Stores Inc. (NYSE:WMT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday. They currently have $74.70 price objective on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $80.00 target price on Wal-Mart Stores and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. restated a neutral rating on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wal-Mart Stores from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Instinet restated a neutral rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $86.00 target price on Wal-Mart Stores and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.09.

Shares of Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) opened at 69.54 on Monday. Wal-Mart Stores has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $75.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.48.

Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The retailer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The business earned $118.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.69 billion. Wal-Mart Stores had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wal-Mart Stores will post $4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/27/wal-mart-stores-inc-wmt-upgraded-to-buy-by-vetr-inc/1133819.html.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 75,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $5,185,352.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 51.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 1,270.0% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Wal-Mart Stores during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Wal-Mart Stores during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Americafirst Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wal-Mart Stores during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, BKS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wal-Mart Stores during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

About Wal-Mart Stores

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices (EDLP). The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club.

To view Vetr’s full report, visit Vetr’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Wal-Mart Stores Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wal-Mart Stores Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.