Wabco Holdings Inc. (WBC) Stake Raised by BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd

BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd increased its stake in Wabco Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd’s holdings in Wabco Holdings were worth $7,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Airain ltd increased its position in Wabco Holdings by 50.1% in the third quarter. Airain ltd now owns 25,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 8,540 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in Wabco Holdings by 0.4% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 183,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,854,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd increased its position in Wabco Holdings by 18.0% in the third quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 23,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its position in Wabco Holdings by 7.6% in the third quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 19,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Wabco Holdings during the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wabco Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) traded up 0.49% on Tuesday, hitting $108.88. 173,915 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.84. Wabco Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.66 and a 52-week high of $115.15.

Wabco Holdings (NYSE:WBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.06. Wabco Holdings had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 39.77%. The firm had revenue of $675.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Wabco Holdings Inc. will post $5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays PLC raised shares of Wabco Holdings from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wabco Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Avondale Partners reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Wabco Holdings in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank AG upped their price target on shares of Wabco Holdings from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, started coverage on shares of Wabco Holdings in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.64.

In other Wabco Holdings news, insider Nick Rens sold 1,000 shares of Wabco Holdings stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.99, for a total transaction of $104,990.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,183.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wabco Holdings Company Profile

WABCO Holdings Inc is a supplier of electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical and aerodynamic products for various manufacturers. The Company engineers, develops, manufactures and sells systems controlling braking, stability, suspension, transmission automation, as well transmission automation and air management systems for commercial vehicles.

