Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Position Boosted by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 40.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $8,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 971.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Euclid Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 17.5% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) traded up 0.13% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.00. The company had a trading volume of 429,731 shares. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $78.91 and a 12 month high of $108.69. The stock has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.56 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.52 and a 200-day moving average of $99.46.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post $1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on VNO. Bank of America Corp. upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. TheStreet cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.83.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Tisch acquired 50,000 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.53 per share, for a total transaction of $4,426,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Macnow sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total value of $4,119,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company conducts its business through, and its interests in properties are held by, Vornado Realty L.P. (the Operating Partnership). It is the sole general partner of, and owns common limited partnership interest in the Operating Partnership.

