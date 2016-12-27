Visa Inc. (V) Stake Decreased by Nationwide Fund Advisors

Nationwide Fund Advisors cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,456,579 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 19,568 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 0.5% of Nationwide Fund Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Nationwide Fund Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $120,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Visa by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,024,396 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,753,870,000 after buying an additional 1,207,526 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in Visa by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 26,459,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,962,536,000 after buying an additional 169,668 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 3.8% in the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 17,877,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,325,971,000 after buying an additional 647,407 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Visa by 1.5% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,267,433 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,206,556,000 after buying an additional 238,821 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Visa by 5.9% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,081,604 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $970,263,000 after buying an additional 731,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) opened at 78.15 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $66.12 and a one year high of $83.96. The firm has a market cap of $182.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.35 and its 200 day moving average is $79.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter. Visa had a net margin of 39.72% and a return on equity of 24.31%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post $3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

A number of research firms recently commented on V. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Vetr cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.76 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.90.

In related news, insider Charles W. Scharf sold 772,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.65, for a total transaction of $63,881,176.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 852,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,490,532. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total transaction of $1,534,020.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 12,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,480.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc is a payments technology company. The Company and its subsidiaries, including Visa U.SA Inc (Visa U.SA), Visa International Service Association (Visa International), Visa Worldwide Pte. Limited, Visa Canada Corporation, Inovant LLC and CyberSource Corporation (CyberSource), operate a processing network, VisaNet, which facilitates authorization, clearing and settlement of payment transactions around the world.

