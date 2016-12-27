Vetr Inc. Lowers Visa Inc. (V) to Hold

Vetr cut shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning. Vetr currently has $80.76 target price on the credit-card processor’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Drexel Hamilton raised Visa from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Visa from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an outperform rating and set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, October 14th. Barclays PLC lifted their price objective on Visa from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reissued a buy rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $90.90.

Visa (NYSE:V) opened at 78.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.96. The stock has a market cap of $182.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.95. Visa has a 12 month low of $66.12 and a 12 month high of $83.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter. Visa had a net margin of 39.72% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Visa will post $3.28 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: This piece was published by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/27/vetr-inc-lowers-visa-inc-v-to-hold/1133702.html.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total value of $1,534,020.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 12,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,480.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles W. Scharf sold 772,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.65, for a total value of $63,881,176.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 852,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,490,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of V. Lombard Odier Transatlantic Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Visa by 57.5% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Transatlantic Limited Partnership now owns 1,260 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 6.1% in the second quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth $132,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 3.8% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc is a payments technology company. The Company and its subsidiaries, including Visa U.SA Inc (Visa U.SA), Visa International Service Association (Visa International), Visa Worldwide Pte. Limited, Visa Canada Corporation, Inovant LLC and CyberSource Corporation (CyberSource), operate a processing network, VisaNet, which facilitates authorization, clearing and settlement of payment transactions around the world.

To view Vetr’s full report, visit Vetr’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.