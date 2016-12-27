Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Shares Bought by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,533 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.6% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.9% in the second quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 306,570 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $17,119,000 after buying an additional 30,110 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 47,308 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Exxonmobil Investment Management Inc. TX raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.4% in the second quarter. Exxonmobil Investment Management Inc. TX now owns 1,055,148 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $58,919,000 after buying an additional 63,267 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.6% in the second quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 46,840 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.6% in the second quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,235,527 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $236,512,000 after buying an additional 223,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) traded down 0.07% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.64. 6,246,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $218.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.39. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $43.79 and a one year high of $56.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.02.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 78.75%. The firm had revenue of $30.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post $3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.5775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 67.15%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Vetr lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.40 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 1st. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.39.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $32,094.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,532.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $32,925.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,056.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc (Verizon) is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, information and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses and governmental agencies. The Company offers voice, data and video services and solutions on its wireless and wireline networks.

