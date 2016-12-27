Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VCYT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $13.00 price target on shares of Veracyte and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Veracyte by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Veracyte by 638.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 12,131 shares during the last quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Veracyte by 55.7% in the second quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 7,860 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Veracyte during the second quarter worth $136,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Veracyte by 2.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.49% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) traded up 0.717% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.725. 58,342 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average of $6.35. The firm’s market capitalization is $215.91 million. Veracyte has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $8.45.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.76 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 57.45% and a negative return on equity of 88.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Veracyte will post ($1.23) earnings per share for the current year.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc is a molecular diagnostics company. The Company is engaged in developing and delivering genomic solutions that resolve diagnostic ambiguity and enable physicians to make informed treatment decisions at an early-stage in patient care. The Company targets diseases in which various patients undergo diagnostic procedures that could be avoided with diagnosis from a cytology sample taken preoperatively.

