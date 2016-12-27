Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $45,717,000 Position in Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,258,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494,075 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $45,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SGRY. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in Surgery Partners by 914.3% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Surgery Partners during the second quarter valued at $181,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Surgery Partners by 19.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Surgery Partners by 14.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its position in Surgery Partners by 20.1% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 12,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. 38.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) opened at 15.0391 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.36. Surgery Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $21.39. The company has a market cap of $729.29 million, a P/E ratio of 77.5211 and a beta of 1.05.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Surgery Partners had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm earned $282.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Surgery Partners Inc. will post $0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SGRY. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Surgery Partners, Inc is a healthcare services company. The Company operates in three lines of business across the United States: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services and Optical Services. The Company’s Surgical Facility Services segment consists of the operation of ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) and surgical hospitals, which include its anesthesia services.

