Vantiv Inc. (VNTV) Stake Boosted by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vantiv Inc. (NYSE:VNTV) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 395,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,813 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vantiv were worth $22,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNTV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vantiv by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,559,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,254,000 after buying an additional 338,568 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vantiv by 6.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,590,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,412,000 after buying an additional 614,832 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vantiv by 14.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,552,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,055,000 after buying an additional 446,135 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Vantiv by 79.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,980,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,678,000 after buying an additional 1,320,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vantiv by 2.1% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,698,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,741,000 after buying an additional 55,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vantiv Inc. (NYSE:VNTV) traded up 0.32% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,741 shares. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.94 and a 200 day moving average of $56.12. Vantiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.01 and a 12 month high of $60.25.

Vantiv (NYSE:VNTV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The company earned $491 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.89 million. Vantiv had a return on equity of 36.18% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vantiv Inc. will post $2.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VNTV. Guggenheim began coverage on Vantiv in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Vantiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush assumed coverage on Vantiv in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Vantiv in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Pacific Crest set a $62.00 price target on Vantiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.53.

In related news, insider Matt Taylor sold 11,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total value of $684,535.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,786 shares in the company, valued at $2,932,395.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Third Bancorp Fifth sold 4,801,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total value of $283,380,516.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

About Vantiv

Vantiv, Inc (Vantiv) is a holding company. The Company conducts its operations through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC (Vantiv Holding). The Company is a payment processor, merchant acquirer and personal identification number (PIN) debit acquirer. The Company operates through two segments: Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services.

