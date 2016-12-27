Valmont Industries Inc. (VMI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on January 17th

Valmont Industries Inc. (NYSE:VMI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th.

Shares of Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) opened at 144.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.35 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.97. Valmont Industries has a 12-month low of $96.50 and a 12-month high of $156.05.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. The company earned $610.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.90 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Valmont Industries will post $6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VMI. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 8,851.5% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 338,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,257,000 after buying an additional 334,586 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 8.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,926,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,257,000 after buying an additional 149,547 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 122.2% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,000,000 after buying an additional 69,127 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 89.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 107,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after buying an additional 50,804 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the third quarter worth about $4,182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc is a producer of fabricated metal products. The Company’s Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal and composite structures and components for global lighting and traffic, wireless communication, and roadway safety. The Utility Support Structures segment manufactures engineered steel and concrete structures for the utility industry.

