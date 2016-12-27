Valmont Industries Inc. (VMI) Shares Sold by IronBridge Capital Management LP

IronBridge Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Valmont Industries Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,190 shares during the period. IronBridge Capital Management LP’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $8,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Valmont Industries by 69.6% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the third quarter valued at $205,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the second quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the third quarter valued at $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valmont Industries Inc. (NYSE:VMI) traded up 0.52% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.25. The company had a trading volume of 60,511 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.97. Valmont Industries Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.50 and a 12 month high of $156.05.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $610.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Valmont Industries Inc. will post $6.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 46.88%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc is a producer of fabricated metal products. The Company’s Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal and composite structures and components for global lighting and traffic, wireless communication, and roadway safety. The Utility Support Structures segment manufactures engineered steel and concrete structures for the utility industry.

