Validus Holdings Ltd. (VR) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Validus Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VR) by 61.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,179 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Validus Holdings were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Validus Holdings during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Validus Holdings during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Validus Holdings during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Validus Holdings during the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Validus Holdings by 24.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Validus Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VR) traded down 0.13% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.22. The company had a trading volume of 253,851 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.05 and its 200 day moving average is $50.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.56. Validus Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $41.73 and a 1-year high of $56.41.

Validus Holdings (NYSE:VR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21. Validus Holdings had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business earned $327.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Validus Holdings Ltd. will post $3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Validus Holdings’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Validus Holdings Ltd. (VR) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC” was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/27/validus-holdings-ltd-vr-shares-bought-by-acadian-asset-management-llc/1134353.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Validus Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Grayson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 108,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,970,266.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kean Driscoll sold 4,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $214,689.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,925,204.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Validus Holdings Company Profile

Validus Holdings, Ltd. is a holding company. The Company conducts its operations through four operating segments: Validus Re, Talbot, Western World and AlphaCat. Validus Re is a Bermuda-based reinsurance segment focused treaty reinsurance. AlphaCat is an investment advisor managing capital from third parties and the Company in insurance linked securities and other investments in the property catastrophe reinsurance space.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Validus Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VR).

Receive News & Ratings for Validus Holdings Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Validus Holdings Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.