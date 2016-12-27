Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) Shares Bought by HL Financial Services LLC

HL Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy Corp. (NYSE:VLO) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,197 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy Corp. were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Valero Energy Corp. by 8.7% in the second quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 21,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Valero Energy Corp. by 7.3% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC increased its position in Valero Energy Corp. by 17.5% in the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,985,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in Valero Energy Corp. by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 89,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management purchased a new position in Valero Energy Corp. during the second quarter worth about $471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valero Energy Corp. (NYSE:VLO) traded up 0.71% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,153,879 shares. The company has a market cap of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.57 and its 200 day moving average is $56.44. Valero Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $46.88 and a 1-year high of $72.49.

Valero Energy Corp. (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.31. The company earned $19.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.49 billion. Valero Energy Corp. had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 3.01%. Valero Energy Corp.’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Corp. will post $3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Valero Energy Corp.’s payout ratio is 50.74%.

VLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Valero Energy Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Vetr cut Valero Energy Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.92 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Tudor Pickering raised Valero Energy Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Valero Energy Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.22.

Valero Energy Corp. Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation (Valero), through Valero Energy Partners LP (VLP), owns, operates, develops and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and logistics assets. The Company operates in two segments: refining and ethanol. Its refining segment includes refining and marketing operations in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Aruba and Ireland.

