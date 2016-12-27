Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) Cut to “Hold” at TheStreet

Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Vetr upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Wunderlich upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $40.00 price target on Urban Outfitters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.79.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) traded up 0.77% on Friday, hitting $28.64. The stock had a trading volume of 856,774 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.63. Urban Outfitters has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $40.80. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.65.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post $1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, General Counsel Azeez Hayne sold 6,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $250,087.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 983.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,560,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $88,397,000 after buying an additional 2,324,398 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 9.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,065,645 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $441,804,000 after buying an additional 1,388,672 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 78.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,924,749 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $80,430,000 after buying an additional 1,286,540 shares during the period. Numeric Investors LLC boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 286.0% in the second quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 998,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,453,000 after buying an additional 739,700 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 3,162.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 631,765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $21,810,000 after buying an additional 612,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc (Urban Outfitters) is a lifestyle retail company. The Company operates through two business segments: Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment consists of the Company’s Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie Group, Free People and Terrain brands, whose merchandise is sold directly to the Company’s customers through retail stores, Websites, mobile applications, catalogs and customer contact centers.

