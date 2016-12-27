United States Steel Corp. (X) Lowered to “Sell” at Vetr Inc.

United States Steel Corp. (NYSE:X) was downgraded by stock analysts at Vetr from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday. They currently have a $34.75 target price on the stock. Vetr‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.19% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised United States Steel Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank AG raised United States Steel Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Group raised United States Steel Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel Corp. in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG set a $29.00 price objective on United States Steel Corp. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.84.

Shares of United States Steel Corp. (NYSE:X) traded up 1.37% on Tuesday, hitting $36.27. The stock had a trading volume of 7,052,239 shares. United States Steel Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $39.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.37 and its 200 day moving average is $22.75. The stock’s market cap is $6.26 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. United States Steel Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.19%.

In other United States Steel Corp. news, VP David J. Rintoul sold 18,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $516,722.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,567.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David B. Burritt sold 51,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $1,686,314.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 135,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,417,480.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in United States Steel Corp. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in United States Steel Corp. by 201.6% in the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 46,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after buying an additional 30,850 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in United States Steel Corp. by 65.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. increased its position in United States Steel Corp. by 126.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 1,022,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,277,000 after buying an additional 571,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in United States Steel Corp. by 117.9% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 50,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 27,291 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United States Steel Corp.

United States Steel Corporation (U. S. Steel) is an integrated steel producer. The Company is engaged in producing flat-rolled and tubular products with production operations in North America and Europe. The Company operates through three segments: Flat-Rolled Products (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE) and Tubular Products (Tubular).

