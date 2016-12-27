United Rentals Inc. (URI) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 7,198.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,530 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.6% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFG Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 4.6% in the second quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Inc. (NYSE:URI) traded up 0.48% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.58. 584,306 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.64. United Rentals Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.90 and a 12-month high of $109.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 2.58.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.14. The firm earned $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841 million. United Rentals had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Rentals Inc. will post $8.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on URI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Axiom Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.91.

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 16,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.86, for a total transaction of $1,843,979.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Kneeland sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total value of $6,380,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 384,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,862,952.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc is a holding company engaged in the business of equipment rental. The Company conducts its operations through its subsidiary, United Rentals (North America), Inc (URNA) and subsidiaries of URNA. It operates through two segments: general rentals, and trench, power and pump. The general rentals includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, such as backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts, general tools and light equipment, such as pressure washers, water pumps and power tools.

