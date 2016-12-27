Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.71.

RARE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $120.00 target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, September 25th. Jefferies Group set a $109.00 target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

In related news, CFO Shalini Sharp sold 24,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $1,708,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,940,354.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Aliski sold 6,000 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $469,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,985 shares in the company, valued at $5,159,367.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RARE. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1.7% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.1% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 16,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) traded up 1.34% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.78. The stock had a trading volume of 227,702 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.91. The company’s market cap is $3.06 billion. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $46.52 and a 52-week high of $117.12.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.11. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.03) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post ($6.14) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of products for the treatment of genetic diseases. The Company is engaged in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare diseases segment.

