UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (MIC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $4,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cipher Capital LP increased its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 8,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc increased its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 1.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 8,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 3.9% in the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 9.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 1.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) traded down 0.47% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.42. The stock had a trading volume of 164,944 shares. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 12-month low of $51.83 and a 12-month high of $85.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.08 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.50.

MIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Macquarie Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Co. reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in a research note on Friday, November 18th. RBC Capital Markets raised their target price on Macquarie Infrastructure from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Macquarie Infrastructure from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.75.

In related news, Director Infrastructure Manag Macquarie sold 2,870,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $233,847,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,356,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,003,145.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns, operates and invests in a diversified group of infrastructure businesses providing basic services to customers in the United States. Its businesses consist of a bulk liquid terminals business, International-Matex Tank Terminals, an airport services business, Atlantic Aviation, a gas processing and distribution business, Hawaii Gas, and entities comprising a Contracted Power and Energy segment.

