UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $4,700,000 Position in Lamar Advertising Co. (LAMR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Co. (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $4,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 61.3% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 318,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,131,000 after buying an additional 121,096 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 42.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 243,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,935,000 after buying an additional 72,628 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 118,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 47,391.3% in the third quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,714,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,970,000 after buying an additional 1,710,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 12.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 45,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after buying an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising Co. (NASDAQ:LAMR) traded down 0.95% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.65. The company had a trading volume of 424,444 shares. Lamar Advertising Co. has a 12 month low of $49.73 and a 12 month high of $69.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.00.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The firm had revenue of $387.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Co. will post $3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.33%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LAMR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Loop Capital started coverage on Lamar Advertising in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Lamar Advertising currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.71.

In other news, CFO Keith A. Istre sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $1,526,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,229,186.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company is an outdoor advertising company in the United States. The Company operates in the advertising segment. The Company sells advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches and logo plates. It operates three types of outdoor advertising displays: billboards, logo signs and transit advertising displays.

