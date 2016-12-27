U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. (USPH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE:USPH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on USPH. Jefferies Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $63.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Monday, December 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) opened at 71.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $895.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.96. U.S. Physical Therapy has a one year low of $45.62 and a one year high of $71.90.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $88.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.94 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy will post $1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.05%.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Glenn Mcdowell sold 4,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $247,474.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $116,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 10.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 309,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,424,000 after buying an additional 28,455 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the third quarter worth $156,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the third quarter worth $328,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the third quarter worth $511,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the third quarter worth $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care, and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries.

