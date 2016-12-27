Trimble Navigation Ltd. (TRMB) Shares Sold by IronBridge Capital Management LP

IronBridge Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Trimble Navigation Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,953 shares during the period. IronBridge Capital Management LP’s holdings in Trimble Navigation were worth $9,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Trimble Navigation by 10.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trimble Navigation by 18.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble Navigation during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Cantab Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Trimble Navigation by 309.1% in the second quarter. Cantab Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 6,303 shares during the period. Finally, Timber Hill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble Navigation during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trimble Navigation Ltd. (NASDAQ:TRMB) traded up 1.02% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.73. 424,749 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.38 and a beta of 2.23. Trimble Navigation Ltd. has a 1-year low of $18.36 and a 1-year high of $30.83.

Trimble Navigation (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company earned $584.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.09 million. Trimble Navigation had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble Navigation Ltd. will post $1.17 EPS for the current year.

TRMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trimble Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Dougherty & Co decreased their price target on shares of Trimble Navigation from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Trimble Navigation in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Trimble Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Trimble Navigation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.11.

In related news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 1,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $44,835.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,475 shares in the company, valued at $65,934. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jurgen Kliem sold 35,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $1,023,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,037. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

