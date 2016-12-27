TransDigm Group Inc. (TDG) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of TransDigm Group Inc. (NYSE:TDG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a $325.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $282.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wellington Shields cut shares of TransDigm Group from a gradually accumulate rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research reiterated a market perform rating on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Vertical Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $263.58.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) opened at 250.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $255.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.96. TransDigm Group has a 12-month low of $180.76 and a 12-month high of $294.38.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.09. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.30% and a negative return on equity of 71.44%. The company earned $875.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group will post $12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Graff sold 3,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.33, for a total transaction of $987,224.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,741.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Small acquired 91,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $247.22 per share, with a total value of $22,738,801.16. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,896,206.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 341.5% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the second quarter valued at $196,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 75.1% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated is a designer, producer and supplier of engineered aircraft components for use on commercial and military aircraft in service. The Company operates through three segments: Power & Control, Airframe and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

