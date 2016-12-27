TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 72,525 Shares of NeuStar Inc. (NSR)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of NeuStar Inc. (NYSE:NSR) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,320,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,525 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NeuStar were worth $61,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NeuStar by 5.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,980,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,590,000 after buying an additional 204,373 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in NeuStar by 1.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,893,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,525,000 after buying an additional 40,599 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in NeuStar by 4.0% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,543,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,640,000 after buying an additional 97,420 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in NeuStar by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,230,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,933,000 after buying an additional 26,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NeuStar by 11.9% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,643,000 after buying an additional 118,363 shares during the last quarter.

NeuStar Inc. (NYSE:NSR) opened at 33.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.26. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.35. NeuStar Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $33.50.

NeuStar (NYSE:NSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $300.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.51 million. NeuStar had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 37.98%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NeuStar Inc. will post $5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NSR. William Blair cut shares of NeuStar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of NeuStar in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

