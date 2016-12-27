TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 662,200 Shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 38.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,056,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662,200 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $59,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MSI Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 33.4% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the second quarter worth approximately $187,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 60.9% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 7.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 16.6% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period.

Tempur Sealy International Inc. (NYSE:TPX) opened at 67.46 on Tuesday. Tempur Sealy International Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.55 and a 12-month high of $82.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.42 and its 200 day moving average is $64.58.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $832.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.84 million. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 112.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International Inc. will post $3.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TPX. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Piper Jaffray Cos. set a $63.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Nomura set a $90.00 price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tempur Sealy International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc is a bedding provider. The Company develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates in two segments: North America, which consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the United States and Canada, and International, which consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

