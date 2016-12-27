TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 11.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 535,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,634 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $37,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,757,000 after buying an additional 25,729 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $3,056,000. Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.2% in the second quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 675,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,144,000 after buying an additional 14,407 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 30.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 489,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,463,000 after buying an additional 115,406 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Corp acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $14,673,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) traded down 0.16% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.42. The company had a trading volume of 95,114 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.37. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. has a one year low of $60.31 and a one year high of $77.89.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The company earned $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 42.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. will post $3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.86%.

A number of analysts have commented on CHRW shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (up previously from $79.00) on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Sunday, September 4th. Barclays PLC downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Vetr downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Buckingham Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (up previously from $79.00) on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.08.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $42,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc (C.H. Robinson) is a third-party logistics company. The Company provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies of all sizes, in a variety of industries. C.H. Robinson has handled approximately 16.9 million shipments, and worked with over 110,000 active customers.

