The Finish Line Inc. (FINL) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Finish Line Inc. (NASDAQ:FINL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “The Finish Line, Inc. together with its wholly owned subsidiary Spike’s Holding, Inc. is one of the largest mall based specialty retailers of brand name athletic, outdoor and casual footwear, activewear and accessories in the United States. Their store generally carries a large selection of men’s, women’s and children’s athletic and casual shoes, as well as a broad assortment of activewear and accessories. Brand names offered by them include Nike, adidas, Reebok, And 1, K-Swiss, New Balance, Asics, Fila and Skechers. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FINL. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of The Finish Line from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Jaffray Cos. set a $19.00 target price on shares of The Finish Line and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, December 18th. Wedbush downgraded shares of The Finish Line from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of The Finish Line in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America Corp. downgraded shares of The Finish Line from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Finish Line presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.27.

The Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL) opened at 19.41 on Thursday. The stock’s market capitalization is $786.32 million. The Finish Line has a 12 month low of $15.74 and a 12 month high of $24.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.51 and its 200 day moving average is $21.76.

The Finish Line (NASDAQ:FINL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The Finish Line had a positive return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $371.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The Finish Line’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Finish Line will post $1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The Finish Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently -285.71%.

In related news, Director Norman H. Gurwitz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $67,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,658.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Glenn S. Lyon sold 38,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $893,348.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 192,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,454,520.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of The Finish Line by 13.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Finish Line by 95.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Finish Line during the second quarter worth about $167,000. Societe Generale bought a new position in shares of The Finish Line during the second quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of The Finish Line by 15.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter.

About The Finish Line

Finish Line, Inc is a specialty retailer. The Company operates two retail divisions: the Finish Line and JackRabbit brands. Finish Line is a retailer of athletic shoes, apparel and accessories. The Company operates approximately 590 Finish Line stores, which average over 5,550 square feet, in approximately 40 United States’ states and Puerto Rico.

