Teekay Corp. (TK) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Teekay Corp. (NYSE:TK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Teekay Shipping Corporation is a leading provider of international crude oil and petroleum product transportation services through the world’s largest fleet of medium size oil tankers. The Company’s modern fleet provides such transportation services to major oil companies, major oil traders and government agencies, principally in the region spanning from the Red Sea to the U.S. West Coast. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group AG set a $6.00 target price on shares of Teekay Corp. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Teekay Corp. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.55.

Shares of Teekay Corp. (NYSE:TK) opened at 8.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s market capitalization is $710.85 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.61 and its 200-day moving average is $7.38. Teekay Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $11.85.

Teekay Corp. (NYSE:TK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Teekay Corp. had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $547.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Teekay Corp.’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Teekay Corp. will post ($0.41) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in Teekay Corp. by 11,607.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 23,215 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teekay Corp. by 120.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Teekay Corp. during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Teekay Corp. by 43.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 14,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Teekay Corp. by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teekay Corp.

Teekay Corporation (Teekay) is a provider of crude oil and gas marine transportation services. The Company also offers offshore oil production, storage and offloading services, primarily under long-term, fixed-rate contracts. The Company is engaged in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) shipping sectors, as well as in the operations in the offshore production, storage and transportation sector.

