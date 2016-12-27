Team Health Holdings Inc. (TMH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Team Health Holdings Inc. (NYSE:TMH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Team Health Holdings, L.L.C. is a supplier of outsourced healthcare professional staffing and administrative services to hospitals and other healthcare providers in the United States. TeamHealth operates in two segments: Healthcare Services and Billing Services. The Healthcare Services segment, which comprises healthcare staffing, clinics and occupational health, provides healthcare service programs to users and providers of healthcare services on a fee for service, as well as a cost plus basis. The Billing Services segment provides a range of external billing, collection and consulting services on a fee basis to outside third-party customers. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TMH. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Team Health Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Group lowered Team Health Holdings from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Team Health Holdings in a research note on Friday, September 9th. RBC Capital Markets lowered Team Health Holdings from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Avondale Partners lowered Team Health Holdings from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.78.

Shares of Team Health Holdings (NYSE:TMH) opened at 43.35 on Wednesday. Team Health Holdings has a 12-month low of $30.83 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.56 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.37 and a 200 day moving average of $39.47.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/27/team-health-holdings-inc-tmh-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-sell/1133591.html.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Team Health Holdings by 711.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Team Health Holdings by 1.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of Team Health Holdings by 61.9% in the second quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Team Health Holdings during the second quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in shares of Team Health Holdings by 1.0% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 117,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period.

About Team Health Holdings

Team Health Holdings, Inc is a United States-based physician services company. The Company supplies outsourced healthcare professional staffing and administrative services to hospitals and other healthcare providers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Hospital Based Services, IPC Healthcare, Specialty Services and Other Services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Team Health Holdings (TMH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Team Health Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team Health Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.