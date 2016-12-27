Teachers Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Hershey Co. (HSY)

Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey Co. (NYSE:HSY) by 57.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 238,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,545 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $22,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 446.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,533,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,034,000 after buying an additional 1,252,894 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 565.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 846,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,962,000 after buying an additional 719,546 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 11.6% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,752,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 7,523.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 448,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,870,000 after buying an additional 442,352 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 12.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,602,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,845,000 after buying an additional 404,828 shares during the period. 50.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hershey Co. (NYSE:HSY) traded up 0.04% on Tuesday, hitting $103.66. 136,546 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.63. Hershey Co. has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $117.79.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Hershey had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 102.75%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hershey Co. will post $4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Hershey’s payout ratio is 65.34%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/27/teachers-advisors-llc-boosts-stake-in-hershey-co-hsy/1133972.html.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. Bank of America Corp. started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Vetr raised shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.81.

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr purchased 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $101.60 per share, for a total transaction of $5,029,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,753,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,747,573.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michele Buck sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $412,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 159,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,398,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company is a producer of chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery. The Company’s principal confectionery offerings include gum and mint refreshment products; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings and beverages, and snack items, such as spreads, meat snacks, bars, and snack bites and mixes.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Co. (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.