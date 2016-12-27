TD Securities lowered shares of Barrick Gold Corp. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday. They currently have C$18.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$25.00.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Barrick Gold Corp. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold Corp. from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reissued a buy rating on shares of Barrick Gold Corp. in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$20.81.

Barrick Gold Corp. (TSE:ABX) opened at 19.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.52 and its 200 day moving average is $23.90. Barrick Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $30.44. The firm’s market capitalization is $22.95 billion.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/27/td-securities-downgrades-barrick-gold-corp-abx-to-hold/1133545.html.

About Barrick Gold Corp.

Barrick Gold Corporation (Barrick) is engaged in the production and sale of gold, as well as related activities, such as exploration and mine development. The Company produces copper, principally from its Zaldivar joint venture and Lumwana mine, and holds other interests. Barricks’ segments include Cortez, Goldstrike, Pueblo Viejo, Lagunas Norte, Veladero, Turquoise Ridge, Porgera, Kalgoorlie, Acacia Mining plc, Lumwana, Zaldivar and Pascua-Lama Project.

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.