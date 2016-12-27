Target Corp. (TGT) Upgraded at Vetr Inc.

Vetr upgraded shares of Target Corp. (NYSE:TGT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has $78.74 price target on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price (up previously from $79.00) on shares of Target Corp. in a research note on Sunday, December 4th. Jefferies Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Target Corp. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target Corp. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Target Corp. from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Target Corp. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.22.

Shares of Target Corp. (NYSE:TGT) opened at 73.50 on Thursday. Target Corp. has a 12 month low of $65.50 and a 12 month high of $84.14. The firm has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.54.

Target Corp. (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21. The firm earned $16.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.30 billion. Target Corp. had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Corp. will post $5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Target Corp. news, Director Anne M. Mulcahy sold 3,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total transaction of $298,555.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Target Corp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $133,059,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Target Corp. by 652.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,012,067 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $138,189,000 after buying an additional 1,744,553 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Target Corp. by 13.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,035,746 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $910,156,000 after buying an additional 1,545,167 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Target Corp. by 12.9% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,757,005 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $820,874,000 after buying an additional 1,341,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in Target Corp. during the second quarter valued at $89,152,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Corp. Company Profile

Target Corporation offers everyday essentials and merchandise to its customers. The Company sells a range of general merchandise and food through its store and digital channels. The Company’s general merchandise stores offer an edited food assortment, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy and frozen items.

