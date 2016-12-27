Syntel Inc. (SYNT) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Syntel Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Syntel is a worldwide provider of advanced technology services to Fortune 1000 companies, as well as to government entities. Their service offerings are grouped into three segments: e-Business, Application Outsourcing, and Teamsourcing. E-Business consists of practice areas in Web Solutions, Customer Relationship Management, Data Warehousing/Business Intelligence, and Enterprise Application Outsourcing services. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Syntel from $48.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $43.00 target price on Syntel and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. SunTrust Banks Inc. lowered Syntel from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet lowered Syntel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their target price on Syntel from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.00.

Shares of Syntel (NASDAQ:SYNT) opened at 19.79 on Thursday. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.66 billion. Syntel has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $50.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.75 and a 200 day moving average of $35.14.

Syntel (NASDAQ:SYNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.59) by $3.22. The company had revenue of $241.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.81 million. Syntel had a positive return on equity of 28.09% and a negative net margin of 3.17%. Syntel’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Syntel will post ($0.71) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Syntel news, Director Paritosh K. Choksi bought 20,000 shares of Syntel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.50 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,304. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rex E. Jr. Schlaybaugh bought 2,000 shares of Syntel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.60 per share, for a total transaction of $39,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,634.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNT. FMR LLC increased its position in Syntel by 8.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,216,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,823,000 after buying an additional 315,992 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Syntel by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,446,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,723,000 after buying an additional 61,905 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Syntel by 40.7% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,471,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,677,000 after buying an additional 425,714 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Syntel by 9.1% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,433,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,057,000 after buying an additional 119,326 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in Syntel by 73.7% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,063,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,129,000 after buying an additional 451,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.35% of the company’s stock.

About Syntel

Syntel, Inc (Syntel) is a global provider of digital transformation, information technology and knowledge process outsourcing services. The Company operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services, which serves financial institutions around the world; Healthcare and Life Sciences, which serve various companies, including healthcare payers, providers, and pharmaceutical and medical device providers; Insurance, which serve the needs of property and casualty insurers, insurance brokers, personal, commercial, life and retirement insurance service providers; Manufacturing, which provides business consulting and technology services for industrial and automotive clients, and Retail, Logistics and Telecom, which serves a range of retailers and distributors, logistics clients and clients in the telecom industry.

