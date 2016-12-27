Synovus Financial Corp Buys 26,796 Shares of AT&T Inc. (T)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 856,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,796 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for about 0.8% of Synovus Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $34,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased its stake in AT&T by 0.5% in the second quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp now owns 2,863,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,749,000 after buying an additional 14,706 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at about $3,852,000. Breton Hill Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 55.1% in the second quarter. Breton Hill Capital Ltd. now owns 21,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 7,686 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 736.2% in the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 41,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) traded down 0.28% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.61. 2,621,072 shares of the stock were exchanged. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.41 and a 12-month high of $43.89. The firm has a market cap of $261.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.25 and its 200 day moving average is $40.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.70%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on T. Vetr downgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.10 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Barclays PLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 26th. HSBC upgraded AT&T from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Pacific Crest restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.95.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 27,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,331.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc is a holding company. The Company offers communications and digital entertainment services in the United States and the world. It operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility and International. The Business Solutions segment includes various categories, including wireless service, fixed strategic services, legacy voice and data services, other services and wireless equipment.

