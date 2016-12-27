Sykes Enterprises Inc. (SYKE) Stake Boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Sykes Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 675,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,998 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Sykes Enterprises were worth $19,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Sykes Enterprises by 0.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. PineBridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Sykes Enterprises by 3.4% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in Sykes Enterprises by 0.6% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 26,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Sykes Enterprises by 1.5% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Sykes Enterprises by 1.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Sykes Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:SYKE) traded down 0.120% on Tuesday, hitting $29.135. 31,813 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.168 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.26 and its 200-day moving average is $28.88. Sykes Enterprises Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.77 and a 52 week high of $31.50.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $385.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.96 million. Sykes Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sykes Enterprises Inc. will post $1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYKE. Wells Fargo & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a report on Sunday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated is engaged in providing outsourced customer contact management solutions and services in the business process outsourcing arena. The Company provides an array of customer contact management solutions to a range of clients in communications, financial services, technology or consumer, transportation and leisure, healthcare and other industry verticals.

