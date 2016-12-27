Swiss National Bank Sells 4,000 Shares of Tenneco Inc. (TEN)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 91,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $5,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Tenneco by 80.4% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Tenneco by 5.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 41,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Tenneco by 1.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,572,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the second quarter worth $8,164,000. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the second quarter worth $1,395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) traded up 1.04% on Tuesday, reaching $63.91. 186,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.75. Tenneco Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.45 and a 1-year high of $66.98.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The business earned $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Tenneco had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 58.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tenneco Inc. will post $5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Group assumed coverage on shares of Tenneco in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenneco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.79.

In other news, insider Josep Fornos sold 11,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $650,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,865 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,035. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc (Tenneco) is a producer of clean air and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway and other vehicle applications. The Company operates in six segments: North America Clean Air; North America Ride Performance; Europe, South America and India Clean Air; Europe, South America and India Ride Performance; Asia Pacific Clean Air, and Asia Pacific Ride Performance.

