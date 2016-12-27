SVB Financial Group (SIVB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday. The firm presently has a $194.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.82% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SVB Financial shares have significantly outperformed the Zacks categorized Banks-West industry over the last three months. The company remains well positioned to capitalize on future opportunities on the back of its sturdy capital position and consistent growth in loans and deposits as well as focus on improving non-interest income. Also, the company’s persistent efforts to lower its long-term debt will lead to lower interest expense, which in turn, would result in an improved bottom line. However, constantly rising operating expenses, persistent margin compression, domestic concentration and stringent regulations will likely weigh on its performance in the near term.”

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. RBC Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Saturday, December 17th. Barclays PLC lowered SVB Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities assumed coverage on SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.08.

Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) opened at 173.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.56. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $77.87 and a one year high of $175.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $156.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.07.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.39. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $433.50 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post $7.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John China sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.40, for a total transaction of $149,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,987.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bruce Wallace sold 2,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.86, for a total value of $396,506.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,826,420.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 29.5% in the second quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 10.2% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 229,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,842,000 after buying an additional 21,172 shares in the last quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 27.8% in the second quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership now owns 88,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,374,000 after buying an additional 19,170 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 48.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 451,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,917,000 after buying an additional 148,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $12,036,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group (SVB Financial) is a diversified financial services, bank holding and financial holding company. The Company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of the operations of its Commercial Bank, and of SVB Wine, SVB Analytics and its Debt Fund Investments.

