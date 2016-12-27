Sunoco LP (SUN) Lifted to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group AG

Credit Suisse Group AG upgraded shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday. They currently have $31.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $22.14. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

SUN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup Inc. downgraded Sunoco from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America Corp. downgraded Sunoco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunoco from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Vetr downgraded Sunoco from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Sunoco in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.56.

Shares of Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) opened at 26.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.58. Sunoco has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $40.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Sunoco by 1,155,502.3% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,022,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,881,000 after buying an additional 2,022,129 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Sunoco by 8.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,129,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,830,000 after buying an additional 86,207 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Sunoco by 166.6% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 813,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,585,000 after buying an additional 508,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Sunoco during the second quarter valued at $15,544,000. Finally, BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sunoco by 23.6% in the third quarter. BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC now owns 408,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,861,000 after buying an additional 78,007 shares during the last quarter. 37.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, formerly Susser Petroleum Partners LP, is engaged in the retail sale of motor fuels and merchandise through the Company-operated convenience stores and retail fuel sites, as well as the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to convenience stores, independent dealers, commercial customers and distributors.

